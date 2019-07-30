Tuesday, July 30, 2019  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s vehicle stolen from Karachi’s Bahadurabad

3 mins ago
 
It was parked outside MQM's office



A vehicle of Information Technology and Telecommunication Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was stolen from MQM's Bahadurabad office on Tuesday morning. 

He had bought the Vigo recently. It was registered in the name of MQM's Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation.

The vehicle is said to have been stolen at 8:16 am.

The police have attained a CCTV footage of the robbery too. They are investigating the case.

TOPICS:
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui MQM
 
