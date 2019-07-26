Friday, July 26, 2019  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Khadija Siddiqi is officially a barrister

2 hours ago
 

Pakistani law student Khadija Siddiqi has officially become a barrister after passing 12 examinations.

She shared a picture of herself in her black lawyers’ robes on Friday, holding her degree in an announcement that she is now a barrister.

She completed her law degree from the Blackstone School of Law (University of London) earlier this month. She came to study in the UK in September 2018.

Siddiqi was stabbed 23 times in broad daylight outside her sister’s school on a busy thoroughfare in Lahore in May 2016. Her sister was also injured as she tried to defend her and the brazen attack only ended when her driver managed to pull the assailant off and rush Siddiqi to a hospital, where she was admitted to intensive care with her neck slashed, her arms wounded, and a deep injury to her back.

Siddiqi named her attacker as Shah Hussain, a classmate whom she had rejected romantically. He was convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison in July 2017.

But Hussain, the son of a prominent Lahori lawyer, appealed the decision — and in a judgement released on June 4, the Lahore High Court acquitted him of all charges.

But Siddiqi took the matter to the apex court, which in January 2019 ruled in her favour and finally put an end to her three-year struggle. The court Hussain’s five-year imprisonment.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
barrister Khadija Siddiqi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
&
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Karachi traders fearful after 'mysterious creature' sighted in Shershah
Karachi traders fearful after ‘mysterious creature’ sighted in Shershah
Balloting for Karachi's Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Balloting for Karachi’s Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections
Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.