Khadija Siddiqi is officially a barrister

Pakistani law student Khadija Siddiqi has officially become a barrister after passing 12 examinations.

She shared a picture of herself in her black lawyers’ robes on Friday, holding her degree in an announcement that she is now a barrister.

Called to the bar, officially a barrister. Alhumdulilah #Lincolnsinn pic.twitter.com/ALj0M9JTym — khadija siddiqi (@khadeeeej751) July 26, 2019

She completed her law degree from the Blackstone School of Law (University of London) earlier this month. She came to study in the UK in September 2018.

Siddiqi was stabbed 23 times in broad daylight outside her sister’s school on a busy thoroughfare in Lahore in May 2016. Her sister was also injured as she tried to defend her and the brazen attack only ended when her driver managed to pull the assailant off and rush Siddiqi to a hospital, where she was admitted to intensive care with her neck slashed, her arms wounded, and a deep injury to her back.

Siddiqi named her attacker as Shah Hussain, a classmate whom she had rejected romantically. He was convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison in July 2017.

But Hussain, the son of a prominent Lahori lawyer, appealed the decision — and in a judgement released on June 4, the Lahore High Court acquitted him of all charges.

But Siddiqi took the matter to the apex court, which in January 2019 ruled in her favour and finally put an end to her three-year struggle. The court Hussain’s five-year imprisonment.

