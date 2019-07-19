Kashmiris observe Accession to Pakistan Day

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan Day on Friday with a renewed pledge to continue struggle to achieve their right to self-determination and the whole state’s accession to Pakistan.

The day is being observed to commemorate the resolution adopted at the platform of All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in Srinagar on July 19, 1947. It demanded Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan.

Today is a state holiday in Azad Kashmir. Arrangements were made to observe the day with a spirit to strengthen and promote the ideology of accession of entire state to Pakistan.

Seminars, rallies and functions will be held across the state to highlight the significance of the day. The main gathering of the day, arranged by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell, will be held at the Municipal Corporation Hall.

Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider has directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to observe the day with national zeal and fervor to convey a strong message to the international community that Pakistan is incomplete without accession of the whole state to it.

In their messages on the day, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, Prime Minster Raja Farooq Haider Khan and Information Minister Raja Mushtaq Minhas have appealed political forces of Pakistan and people to demonstrate unity against the enemies, who are bent on weakening its very foundation.

They said Kashmiris have been struggling against illegal occupation of their land by India for the past 70 years and they have chosen Pakistan as their final destination.