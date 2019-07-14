Indian delegation arrives in Pakistan for talks on Kartarpur corridor

An eight-member Indian delegation arrived in Pakistan via the Wagah Border Sunday morning for talks on the Kartarpur corridor.

The delegation is being headed by the joint secretary of external affairs. Pakistan’s 20-member delegation is being headed by Dr Mohammad Faisal, the Foreign Office spokesperson and its director-general of South Asia.

According to the Times of India, the Indian side will be bringing up issues such as infrastructure, pilgrims’ movement and safety. The meeting is under way.

Dr Faisal has informed the meeting that 70% of the construction work has been completed on the Pakistan side. He expressed his hope that the talks would be fruitful.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to opening the corridor on Baba Guru Nanak’s birthday. Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier said he wanted the corridor to be operational by then.

The last round of talks on April 2 were postponed by India. The meeting was supposed to be held in Pakistan’s Wagah following the March 14 meeting in India’s Attari.

But India had taken issue with reports that a pro-Khalistani leader has been appointed to a Pakistani committee to be associated with the Kartarpur Corridor.

The two countries have been in talks over the details of opening the Katarpur Corridor, a 4km passage connecting Dera Baba Nanak in India to the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. On November 28, 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone for the Kartarpur Corridor, which will provide Indian Sikh pilgrims visa-free access to the shrine. The corridor is expected to be opened in November.

