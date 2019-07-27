Karachi’s disappearing greenbelt and rising skyline should worry you

The government’s policy to massacre greenery to make space for high-rise buildings has turned Karachi into a concrete jungle. This, however, will do more than harm than good for people living in the city.

Shehri, a non-governmental organisation, collaborated with the Friedrich Naumann Federation to organise a seminar on Friday to raise awareness for the protection of public spaces in the city. It was held at the Marriott hotel.

Amber Alibhai, a founding member of the organisation, said that high-rise buildings are a nuisance for society.

There is a dire need to change the laws for building skyscrapers, said economist Kaiser Bengali. There is a need to advocate changes in law as their construction can damage the infrastructure, he remarked.

“We don’t have the fire-fighting capacity for high-rise buildings,” he said, adding the fire department only has the capacity to extinguish a fire on the eighth floor and not more than that. Now, buildings with 20 floors are being constructed in Karachi, he said.

Land mafia

The founding members of the organisation also shed light on the anti-encroachment drives being carried out in Karachi’s public parks and playgrounds. The people were shown a video which highlighted all the city’s amenity plots, parks, and playgrounds that have been encroached by the land mafia.

Encroachments are like a disease for all of us, said Alibhai. Encroachments outside the arcades on Tariq Road, near Pakistan Employees’ Cooperative Housing Society, and Clifton are on the rise. This is a sheer violation of the buildings’ laws.”

Supermarkets such as Naheed Super Store, Imtiaz Super Store, and Chase Up are openly violating elementary laws as they have turned a public property into parking space, she claimed. These department stores have no proper fire exit system either, she said.

A parking plot, just opposite BarBQ Tonight in Clifton, has been converted into a high-rise residential and commercial centre, but authorities have yet to take notice of it, Alibhai added.

She claimed that the people continue to encroach on land with the assistance of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Karachi Development Authority, and district municipal corporations.

The KMC and DMCs are violating their own laws, she said, adding that parks on Kashmir Road and North Nazimabad are lying abandoned. The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, city government and KDA are even not looking after their land.

“Public parks are being converted into clubs by the officials of the parks department,” Alibhai remarked. “It is an attempt to restrict common people from using them as the authorities are charging a hefty sum as membership fee”, she added.

The rule of might is right is prevalent in society. “Koi sunay wala nahi hay, thanay kay andar head mohrar aur degar police ka amla apko ghumatay hain [There is no one to listen to us. The head constable and policemen just make go around circles],” Amber Alibhai added. .

The case of Gutter Baghicha

Shehri has been the fighting the case of Gutter Baghicha in court since 2002. The public amenity space is located in SITE along Manghopir Road.

At the time of Partition, the Baghicha was referred to as ‘the largest urban forest in Karachi’, according to Shehri’s website.

It was once spread over 1,017 acres in 1947, said another founding member of Shehri Danish Azar Zuby. “Now, only 380 acres are left because of encroachments.”

The city government had allotted 200 acres of the Baghicha’s land for the construction of a residential project for its employees. The case is still pending in court.

What are public spaces?

Any place where the general public, including women, children, men and elderly men, can visit free of charge and without any discrimination is a public space, said Zuby.

Public amenities are considered to be essential to make life easier and more comfortable, he said.

Shehri has been working in Karachi for the last 32 years, while its partner, Friedrich Naumann Federation, for the last 20 years.

