Karachi transporters call strike on July 10

The All Karachi Transport Alliance has called a strike on July 10 against the recent hike in the price of compressed natural gas (CNG).

The government increased the price of CNG by Rs22 per kilogramme from July 1, taking it to Rs125 per kg in Karachi, Rs138 in Peshawar and Rs132 in Quetta.

Irshad Bukhari, president of All Karachi Transport Alliance, said they would observe a one-day strike in the first phase, followed by another for an indefinite period.

Bukhari said small transporters would also participate in the strike. He said the interior Sindh-bound 40-seat vehicles would also not be brought on roads.

The Karachi transport alliance president said a meeting of transporters would be convened later to discuss the indefinite strike.

But the question here is why the transporters called the strike when public transport cannot be operated on CNG.

Also the prices of petroleum products, including diesel, were maintained for July.

