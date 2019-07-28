Sunday, July 28, 2019  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Karachi traffic warden rewarded for stopping rule breaking navy officer

1 hour ago
 

A Karachi traffic warden was recognised for stopping a Pakistan Navy officer from going the wrong way in Saddar.

The officer stood in front of the vehicle and physically blocked it from going the wrong way on a one-way road. He even stood firm when a solider got out of the official vehicle and told him to move.

He was awarded a commendation certificate by the police.

Karachi pakistan navy
 
