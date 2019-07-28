Karachi traffic warden rewarded for stopping rule breaking navy officer

A Karachi traffic warden was recognised for stopping a Pakistan Navy officer from going the wrong way in Saddar.

The officer stood in front of the vehicle and physically blocked it from going the wrong way on a one-way road. He even stood firm when a solider got out of the official vehicle and told him to move.

Bravo Warden ! 💪💪 Pray for the life safety of this poor Trafic Police Warden stopping a military Vehicle cause of violating the traffic rules pic.twitter.com/8DHDGpYTNx — Shahzad Shafi (@shahzadShafi007) July 26, 2019

He was awarded a commendation certificate by the police.

