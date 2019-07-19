Karachi traders fearful after ‘mysterious creature’ sighted in Shershah

The Shershah flea market, which is touted by some as the biggest market for scrapped goods in South Asia, has now become a haunted site for some. The sighting of a mysterious ‘out of the world’ creature at the market has sparked fear in many traders working there.

The traders, as a result, have started closing their shops earlier than before.

It all started eight days ago when a watchman Gulzar was performing his duties outside a warehouse. He heard dogs barking nearby and got up from his chair to see what was going on. Gulzar said that he felt a strange sensation as he was walking towards the area where the noise was coming from. He then spotted a “strange creature” and ran away. “The creature was black and its eyes were as bright as a torchlight,” he said. Gulzar has been working as a watchman for the last 25 years. “I have never seen anything like that before.”

Gulzar shared his encounter with other watchmen but no one believed him.

The next day, another watchman, Abdul Qayyum, was taking a round of the area when he spotted the same creature.

The two watchmen claimed that the creature has even killed 11 goats at the warehouse. Soon rumours started making the rounds, leading to fear and panic. Some have claimed that the mysterious figure is five feet tall, while others claim that it can jump up to 20 feet.

Not everyone believes the story though. A person who works at the flea market said that he thinks someone is probably pulling a prank and there is no truth to the sightings.

Some traders even approached the Jahanabad police, asking for them to investigate the matter. A policeman, Muzammil Shah, said that they received many reports about sightings of such a figure, adding that they are investigating the matter.

