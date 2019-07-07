Karachi traders call off strike after talks with governor

The All Karachi Tajir Ittehad, a traders’ action committee, has withdrawn their call for a three-day strike after talks with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

The action committee had given a three-day strike call on Saturday against new taxes imposed in the 2019-20 budget.

The traders had made 11 demands that they want the government to fulfill. These include the removal of the VAT, a reduction in taxes to 0.3%, no sales tax on up to Rs10 million sales and no income tax on people making up to Rs1.2 million a year.

They also want the government to charge a fixed income tax from shopkeepers and stop its condition of customers’ CNICs required for transactions over Rs50,000.

In a press conference in Karachi on Sunday, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that he had spoken to FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi and he had assured that the concerns of traders would be addressed.

The governor said that the traders have given their suggestions to the government and they will look into them.

The governor urged people to pay taxes. “The country will get rid of debt if every citizen pays taxes,” he added.

The leader of All Karachi Tajir Ittehad thanked the governor for his time and said that they would not have called a strike had they been invited for talks earlier.

