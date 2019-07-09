Tuesday, July 9, 2019  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Karachi students create eye-controller to move cars

3 hours ago
 
The device can be used to move wheelchairs too



Five students of Bahria University in Karachi have created a device that can make a car move through a person's eyes. 

They used the python programming language to make the device detect eye movement. A prototype car was designed to test the device. It cost them Rs3,000.

It was part of their final year project. The students say they are the first ones to create such a device.

Related: Pakistani startup Tez Financial Services wins at Inclusive Fintech50

The automation system uses a blink sensor, which senses a real time eye blink.

It can be used for home automation, moving a wheelchair and a cursor on a computer. The system can be programmed to add new devices for automation.

The students think it would make the lives of persons with disabilities easier and would be a huge step forward in facilitating them.

Tetraplegic patients can use it to lead their lives without any assistance. Tetraplegia is an illness that results in the loss of sensory function in the cervical segments of the spinal cord, impairing your body parts below the neck.

The students requested the government to provide them financial assistance to participate in an automation contest in Thailand. They said India has been winning the competition for many years, but they aspire to win it this year.

