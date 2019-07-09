Karachi students create eye-controller to move cars

The automation system uses a blink sensor, which senses a real time eye blink.
It can be used for home automation, moving a wheelchair and a cursor on a computer. The system can be programmed to add new devices for automation.
The students think it would make the lives of persons with disabilities easier and would be a huge step forward in facilitating them.
Tetraplegic patients can use it to lead their lives without any assistance. Tetraplegia is an illness that results in the loss of sensory function in the cervical segments of the spinal cord, impairing your body parts below the neck.
The students requested the government to provide them financial assistance to participate in an automation contest in Thailand. They said India has been winning the competition for many years, but they aspire to win it this year.