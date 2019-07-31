Karachi rain death toll rises to 18 in two days

The death toll of people electrocuted to death in Karachi during the recent spell of rain rose to 18 Wednesday morning.

The most recent death was reported in Landhi. Earlier, two children were killed in North Nazimabad’s Block L. Twelve-year-old Muhammad Ahmed and 13-year-old Obair were playing on their bikes in the rain when they accidentally touched an electric pole. Witnesses say their bodies were stuck to the pole for an hour.

In Surjani Town’s Yousaf Goth, 20-year-old Atif and in Ajmer Nagri nine-year-old Masooma were killed. The other deaths occurred in North Karachi, Kharadar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Kala Pul.

K-Electric has warned that 50% of the city may lose power as water from the Lath Dam entered its grid station off the Super Highway in Gulzar-e-Hijri’s Scheme 33. Heavy machinery is being used to drain the water from the grid station. The station is the one of the most critical interconnection points between K-E and the NTDC. The company suspended supply to the feeders associated withe the grid as a safety measure, which affected power supply to parts of Sohrab Goth, Abulhassan Isphahani Road, Super Highway, KWSB’s NEK Pumping Station and some other areas.

Power supply to Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Azizabad, Liaqatabad, Malir, Federal B Area, Surjani, Shadman, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Shah Faisal and other areas will be affected because of this.

Water has been stopped from entering Saadi Town after Pakistan Army personnel built a temporary dam, stopping the flow of water from the overflowing Thado and Lath dams. Saadi Garden, a nearby neighbourhood, was already flooded.

Three villages in Gadap have been inundated and parts of Malir as well. The Northern Bypass is currently flooded, as is one track of the M-9 Motorway.

Two days of rain wreaked havoc across the city, leaving underpasses, roads and in several areas houses, flooded. The Sakhi Hassan graveyard has been inundated with sewage and the road linking Nursery and Tariq Road has been closed after a 10-foot deep crater formed.

Edhi boats were called in to rescue people trapped in the Lyari River near the Garden Interchange.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the situation and directed Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs to coordinate with Karachi Mayor Wasim Akthar and resolve the people’s issues.

During a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday, he said they have given the Sindh government billions but it didn’t spend it on the people or Karachi.

