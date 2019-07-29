Monday, July 29, 2019  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Environment

Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain

3 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

The monsoon has finally arrived in Karachi and the entire city has been washed with rain. 

Light rain has been reported in most areas of the city but in some neighbourhoods the rain was considerably heavier Monday morning.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that this rain system entered Sindh from India’s Rajasthan. It has forecast another three days of rain.

Shah Faisal Colony, Baloch Colony, Korangi Expressway, DHA, Clifton, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, PECHS, Federal B Area, Saddar, II Chundrigar Road, MA Jinnah Road, Malir, Airport, Guru Mandir, Lines Area and Sharae Faisal were among a few of the areas where it rained.

Multiple areas also lost power during the rain. These included DHA Phase 8, Jamshed Town’s Lasbela, North Nazimabad, Garden, Saddar, PECHS, Lines Area and Guru Mandir. In other areas, there was sporadic power supply.

The most rainfall has been reported in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, where 12mm of rain has been recorded.

Related: Rain turns Karachi weather pleasant

K-Electric says it is working to restore power across the city. Work is under way in Baldia, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and FB Area. The company says power has been restored in Dhoraji, Bahadurabad, Tariq Road and Hassan Square among other areas.

It says power has also been restored in Nazimabad Block 5, North Karachi Sector 11, Defence Morr, Airport, Saddar and Lucky Star.

K-Electric has cautioned people to be careful and stay away from electric poles and fallen wires.

But Karachi isn’t the only city in Sindh where it rained Monday morning: Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar all experienced some Monday morning rain as well. In Hyderbaad, sporadic rain throughout the night led to water getting collected on the streets. In Jamshoro, multiple areas lost power and several low lying areas were flooded. In Tando Allayar, heavy rain caused multiple areas to lose power for 12 hours. Schools have been closed in the city and in Mirpurkhas.

The Met department has forecast two more days of rain in these cities.

With additional reporting by Pawan Kumar, Rahiba Khan and Shabbir Masoori. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Rain
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
karachi, rain, monsoon, weather, pmd, met department, dha rain, Shah Faisal Colony, Baloch Colony, Korangi Expressway, DHA, Clifton, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, PECHS, Federal B Area, Saddar, II Chundrigar Road, MA Jinnah Road, Malir, Airport, Guru Mandir, Lines Area, Sharae Faisal, hyderabad, mirpurkhas, jamshoro, storm, tando allahyar
 
MOST READ
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafari Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafari Supari arrested
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Melania shares pictures with PM Khan, President Trump on Twitter
Melania shares pictures with PM Khan, President Trump on Twitter
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.