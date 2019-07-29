Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain

The monsoon has finally arrived in Karachi and the entire city has been washed with rain.

Light rain has been reported in most areas of the city but in some neighbourhoods the rain was considerably heavier Monday morning.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that this rain system entered Sindh from India’s Rajasthan. It has forecast another three days of rain.

Shah Faisal Colony, Baloch Colony, Korangi Expressway, DHA, Clifton, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, PECHS, Federal B Area, Saddar, II Chundrigar Road, MA Jinnah Road, Malir, Airport, Guru Mandir, Lines Area and Sharae Faisal were among a few of the areas where it rained.

Multiple areas also lost power during the rain. These included DHA Phase 8, Jamshed Town’s Lasbela, North Nazimabad, Garden, Saddar, PECHS, Lines Area and Guru Mandir. In other areas, there was sporadic power supply.

The most rainfall has been reported in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, where 12mm of rain has been recorded.

K-Electric says it is working to restore power across the city. Work is under way in Baldia, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and FB Area. The company says power has been restored in Dhoraji, Bahadurabad, Tariq Road and Hassan Square among other areas.

It says power has also been restored in Nazimabad Block 5, North Karachi Sector 11, Defence Morr, Airport, Saddar and Lucky Star.

K-Electric has cautioned people to be careful and stay away from electric poles and fallen wires.

But Karachi isn’t the only city in Sindh where it rained Monday morning: Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar all experienced some Monday morning rain as well. In Hyderbaad, sporadic rain throughout the night led to water getting collected on the streets. In Jamshoro, multiple areas lost power and several low lying areas were flooded. In Tando Allayar, heavy rain caused multiple areas to lose power for 12 hours. Schools have been closed in the city and in Mirpurkhas.

The Met department has forecast two more days of rain in these cities.

With additional reporting by Pawan Kumar, Rahiba Khan and Shabbir Masoori.