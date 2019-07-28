Sunday, July 28, 2019  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Environment

Karachi port authorities issue safety alerts ahead of rainstorm

5 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains and a storm in Karachi and the city’s port authorities are taking no chances. They have issued safety alerts ahead of the storm. 

The Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim Authority have issued safety alerts for docked ships to double the ropes and anchors weighing them down in order to avoid damage to the ships.

The Maritime Security Agency has also advised fishermen to stay alert and cautious.

The KMC and DMCs have cancelled the leaves of all their staff members and are on high alert.

The Met Department has warned of a possible storm and the city’s authorities are readying themselves. The Karachi commissioner had earlier ordered the cleaning of the city’s drains and told the cleaning authorities to send him pictures and videos as proof that they were actually working.



 
TOPICS:
Karachi port Rain
 
