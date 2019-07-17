Wednesday, July 17, 2019  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Karachi police detain man for ‘not looking like a dentist’

6 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Dr Zainul Abadeen Naqvi, a dentist, was taken into custody by Karachi policemen because they didn’t think he looked like a dentist. 

Dr Naqvi said that he was attending to a patient at his clinic when the policemen barged in and detained him. They kept telling him that he doesn’t look like a dentist, he said while speaking to SAMAA TV on its programme Naya Din on Tuesday.

He showed them his verified degree but they didn’t take him seriously. He said that they rejected all his documents and even misbehaved with him.

South SSP Shiraz Nazir apologised for the behaviour of the policemen. He said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the harassment.

TOPICS:
Karachi Police
 
karachi, police, police harassment, dentist, police brutality
 
