Karachi police arrest three terrorists involved in Mominabad police killing

Three terrorists were arrested on Wednesday in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar.

The suspects were involved in the killing of two policemen in Mominabad a month ago.

They belonged to banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

The suspects were identified as Sakina, Siraj and Rashid. The police said all three were facilitators helping their leader Sheikh Mumtaz alias Firoun.

Related: Two policemen gunned down in Karachi’s Orangi Town

The police said Mumtaz escaped prison with another inmate three years ago and went to Afghanistan. He was staying at Sakina’s house in Gulshan Zia from past five months and had disguised himself.

The group was involved in many other cases, including killing people for not paying extortion.

On June 17, two policemen were gunned down in Orangi Town. The incident occurred near the Noori Chowk in Mominabad. The police say they were targeted while going for duty.

The two policemen were officers of the Sindh Reserve Police and were posted at the Mominabad police station. The weapon used in the attack was a 9mm pistol and the police had recovered five bullet casings from the scene.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.