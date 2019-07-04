Thursday, July 4, 2019  | 1 Zulkaedah, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi police arrest three terrorists involved in Mominabad police killing

60 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Three terrorists were arrested on Wednesday in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar.

The suspects were involved in the killing of two policemen in Mominabad a month ago.

They belonged to banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

The suspects were identified as Sakina, Siraj and Rashid. The police said all three were facilitators helping their leader Sheikh Mumtaz alias Firoun.

Related: Two policemen gunned down in Karachi’s Orangi Town

The police said Mumtaz escaped prison with another inmate three years ago and went to Afghanistan. He was staying at Sakina’s house in Gulshan Zia from past five months and had disguised himself.

The group was involved in many other cases, including killing people for not paying extortion.

On June 17, two policemen were gunned down in Orangi Town. The incident occurred near the Noori Chowk in Mominabad. The police say they were targeted while going for duty.

The two policemen were officers of the Sindh Reserve Police and were posted at the Mominabad police station. The weapon used in the attack was a 9mm pistol and the police had recovered five bullet casings from the scene.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi terrorist group
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Lashkar e Jhangvi, terrorists, Soldier Bazar, Karachi, killings, arrest
 
MOST READ
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
Second solar eclipse of 2019 to begin July 2
Second solar eclipse of 2019 to begin July 2
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
96 tourists rescued after cable cars derail in Murree
96 tourists rescued after cable cars derail in Murree
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.