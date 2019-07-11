Thursday, July 11, 2019  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Karachi nurses’ protest enters eighth day

3 hours ago
 

Nurses have been protesting outside Karachi Press Club for eight consecutive days.

Protesters say their demands for professional health allowances haven’t been met, and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah should meet those demands.

Amidst the protests and baton-charges, patients have also been inconvenienced due to the lack of hospital staff attending to them.

On Wednesday, eight nurses were arrested while attempting to march towards the Governor House.

Until their demands aren’t met, the nurses intend to boycott hospitals.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
