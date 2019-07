Some were arrested

The nurses have been protesting outside the press club for the past 15 days. They want the government to agree to their demands.The police stopped them from moving forward and used batons and water cannons against them.A number of the protesters were also arrested.Nurses from different public hospitals in the province have been staging a sit-in, demanding the Sindh government issue a notification for the promises it had made to them about certain allowances and stipends.Slogans written on the banners included a demand to issue the notification for promotion under the four-tier formula, a professional healthcare allowance and a stipend of Rs25,000 for nursing students.Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the violence against the nurses.