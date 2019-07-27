Saturday, July 27, 2019  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Karachi man who doused wife with acid still roaming free

38 mins ago
 

A man who doused his wife with acid over Rs2,000 on July 19 still hasn’t been arrested. 

A case was registered against Imran under sections 324 (attempt to commit murder) and 336B (punishment for hurt by corrosive substance) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

His wife Ruqqaiya’s family said she worked as a maid to support their family. Imran had asked her for Rs2,000 but she refused him. The refusal angered him and he poured acid over his wife’s head.

The family lived in Karachi’s Clifton. Their five-year-old son saw the attack and had minor burns as drops of acid also fell on him.

The victim was taken to Civil Hospital’s Burns Centre where doctors had confirmed that 90% of her body was burned in the attack.

Imran fled from the scene after the attack and the police are still searching for him.

