Karachi man sentenced to death for murdering wife

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

A District East model court sentenced on Wednesday a man to death for killing his wife. 

The police said that Sabir Hussain was arrested for stabbing his wife in 2012. A case was registered against him in Landhi police station.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs300,000 on him too.

Model courts, which started functioning in April, have been formed by the Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa to speed up the conviction in murder and other criminal cases. On June 19, the top judge said that the model courts have heard and given verdicts in over 5,000 murder and narcotics cases in the last 48 days.

