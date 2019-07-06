Karachi man murders sister over alleged affair with neighbour

A man killed his sister in Karachi’s Landhi near Firdous Chali police said Saturday.

The suspect, identified as Murtaza, allegedly shot his sister and neighbour, who was injured.

Police arrived on scene and took the injured man to a hospital, the Malir SSP said.

The law enforcers said that the suspect murdered his sister over the suspicion that she was having an affair with their neighbour.

The deceased’s paternal uncle claims that Murtaza was fighting with some men in the neighbourhood and shot his sister by mistake, as she was watching the fight from her window.

Murtaza flee the scene.

A police team is searching for him and investigating the case.

