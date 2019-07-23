Tuesday, July 23, 2019  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Karachi man murders jirga leader in Madina Colony

2 hours ago
 

 

A 70-year-old jirga leader was killed on Monday in Karachi’s Madina Colony.

A man, identified as Gul Khan, brought his sister to the jirga after she had a fight with her in-laws. The jirga, however, couldn’t come up with any decision and took no action against the woman’s in-laws. This angered Khan and he cut the throat of one of the leaders and fled the scene.

The jirga leader died on the spot.

The police said that Khan is a resident of Macchar Colony. A case has been registered against him for murder.

The police are currently searching for him.





 
 
 
 
 
 

 
