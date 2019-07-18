Karachi man shoots mother while attempting suicide over a motorcycle

A young man shot himself after his parents refused to buy him a motorcycle in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town on Wednesday. The bullet passed through his chest and hit his mother who was standing behind him.

The man and his mother were taken to Jinnah hospital where she died and the 22-year-old is still in the ICU.

“We couldn’t afford to buy a motorcycle for our son,” his father said. He said he hadn’t received his salary yet and they had sold their old motorcycle last week.

The young man had earlier attempted to kill himself by eating pills, his father said.

The police have seized the gun and have started an investigation.

