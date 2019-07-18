Thursday, July 18, 2019  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Karachi man injured in fight over pan spitting

4 hours ago
 
It occurred at Civic Centre




A man was injured after a fight erupted over at Karachi's Civic Centre over pan spitting. 

The injured has been identified as SBCA union member Ashraf Shah.

Two people started fighting after one man spit pan inside the area. The fight turned violent after a man took out a gun and opened fire. The centre's gates were closed too.

The police reached the site and arrested the suspect.

Civic Centre Karachi
 
