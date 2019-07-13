Saturday, July 13, 2019  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Karachi man found dead inside police lockup

2 hours ago
 

A man, arrested for the murder of his wife, was found dead inside a lockup in Karachi.

Police say he died by suicide on Friday inside the bathroom of Surjani Town police station’s lockup.

His wife’s body was found in Taiser Town on Wednesday. His father-in-law had filed a case against him after which he was taken into custody.

The man’s brother says the suspect took his life because he was scared of his father-in-law and the police had threatened him.

CCTV footage of the lockup and the post-mortem report will determine the cause of death.

