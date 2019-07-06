Saturday, July 6, 2019  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Karachi maid steals over Rs5m worth of local, foreign currency

2 hours ago
 

A woman was arrested in Karachi on Saturday after she stole a massive amount of money from her employers.

The woman has been identified as Razia and she was employed as a maid at a house on Tipu Sultan Road.

The police arrested her and found two kilos of gold, Rs2.15 million in cash, 55,720 Dirhams and $2,700 in her possession.

She also had Indian currency and 240 Sri Lankan rupees in her possession.

Her employers said she had been working for them for around 30 years. After she fled, Razia’s employers found a letter she had left for them that told them not to try to look for her because they wouldn’t be successful.

A case has been lodged against her and Razia has been sent to jail.

