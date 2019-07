A madrassa teacher was arrested in Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi on Tuesday for beating a five-year-old child with a pipe.

The Ibrahim Hyderi police arrested the teacher, identified as Kafayatullah, after the boy’s father registered a case against him.

The child had been studying at the madrassa at Muhammad Mosque near Benazir Chowk for three months.

Kafayatullah admitted to beating the child with the pipe.