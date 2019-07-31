Wednesday, July 31, 2019  | 27 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Karachi hotel owner burns ‘lazy’ underage worker with hot tea

3 hours ago
 

A Karachi hotel owner has been arrested for throwing piping hot tea at an underage worker for slacking off on the job. 

The action came after Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident, which took place outside the Quetta Darbar Hotel in North Nazimabad’s Block H.

After a video of the boy, identified as Bakhtullah, displaying his burns and appealing to the chief minister for help went viral on social media, CM Shah took notice and directed the Karachi commissioner to take action against those responsible.

He also urged to Commissioner Karachi to take immediate action against the hotel owner under cases of child labour, violence and human rights violations.

He said people have forgotten their humanity and such inhumane treatment of innocent children will never be tolerated.

According to the SHO of the Haideri Market police station, Bakhtullah is out of danger and did not sustain serious injuries.

The police have registered a case under Section 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code and arrested the hotel owner identified as Ehsanullah.

TOPICS:
child labor Karachi
 
