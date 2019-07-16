Tuesday, July 16, 2019  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Karachi hospital forms committee to investigate pregnant woman’s death

39 mins ago
 

A woman died on Monday after giving birth at Karachi’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Her family said that she was killed after she was given the wrong blood type during a transfusion.

The hospital has formed a five-member inquiry board to investigate the cause of death, according to Seemin Jamali, the head of the emergency at the hospital.

Professor Tariq Mehmood has been made the chairperson of the committee. It is expected to submit a report in the next 48 hours.

The hospital administration said that strict action will be taken if it is proven that the woman died because of the negligence of its staff members. The authorities assured that no such incident will take place in the future.

TOPICS:
medical negligence woman dead
 
