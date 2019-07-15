Monday, July 15, 2019  | 11 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Transport

Karachi gets new online taxi service

3 hours ago
 

A new online taxi service has launched in Karachi for people looking for affordable transport. It is called Siayara.

Siayara Director Syed Aamir Hussain says it is the first Pakistan-based ride hailing service. The aim is to provide affordable transport to the city’s residents.

“Initially, we have started with 2,000 cars divided into four categories – eco-mini, eco-, eco-plus and eco-business – with reasonable fares,” Hussain said, adding that there is no peak factor on the rides and no hidden charges.

It is a 24-hour service.

You can call on 021-111-100-500 to call yourself a car or download the Siayara mobile application from PlayStore.

Comparing the fares offered by Siayara with those of other ride hailing services, Hussain said a minimum of Rs15 per kilometer is charged if you use an eco-mini vehicle, which is Rs3-Rs4 less than what other services charge for the same kind of vehicle.

The base charge is Rs17/km for eco-, Rs18/km for eco-plus and Rs26/km for eco-business.

The same price difference applies to all categories when compared to other taxi services, he said.

The company also plans to launch a motorcycle service after three months, Hussain said.

Karachi Siayara
 
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Who is Nasir Janjua?
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad's Wadi Neelum
