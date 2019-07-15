Karachi gets new online taxi service

A new online taxi service has launched in Karachi for people looking for affordable transport. It is called Siayara.

Siayara Director Syed Aamir Hussain says it is the first Pakistan-based ride hailing service. The aim is to provide affordable transport to the city’s residents.

“Initially, we have started with 2,000 cars divided into four categories – eco-mini, eco-, eco-plus and eco-business – with reasonable fares,” Hussain said, adding that there is no peak factor on the rides and no hidden charges.

It is a 24-hour service.

You can call on 021-111-100-500 to call yourself a car or download the Siayara mobile application from PlayStore.

Comparing the fares offered by Siayara with those of other ride hailing services, Hussain said a minimum of Rs15 per kilometer is charged if you use an eco-mini vehicle, which is Rs3-Rs4 less than what other services charge for the same kind of vehicle.

The base charge is Rs17/km for eco-, Rs18/km for eco-plus and Rs26/km for eco-business.

The same price difference applies to all categories when compared to other taxi services, he said.

The company also plans to launch a motorcycle service after three months, Hussain said.

