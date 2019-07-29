Monday, July 29, 2019  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Karachi flights diverted to other airports: PIA spokesperson

2 hours ago
 

File photo: AFP

All of PIA’s Karachi-bound flights have been diverted to other airports due to bad weather in the city, a spokesperson for the national airline said Monday.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that an alert has been issued to all the airports, including Karachi, to address any emergency situation.

The spokesperson said that all passengers will be taken care of and they will be facilitated at other airports.

Related story: Eight people killed as rain lashes Karachi

Karachi has so far recieved over 60mm rain. So far, 43mm of rain has been recorded in North Nazimabad, 37mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 35mm in Korangi, 34mm in Surjani Town, 32mm in North Karachi, 32mm in Malir and 30mm in Federal B Area.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that this rain system entered Sindh from India’s Rajasthan. It has forecast another three days of rain.

