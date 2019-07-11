Thursday, July 11, 2019  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Food

Karachi dairy farmers increase milk prices by Rs16

6 hours ago
 

The Karachi Dairy Farmers Association has announced an increase in the price of milk by Rs16 per litre against the orders of the Karachi commissioner.

The price hike was announced by the association’s president, Shakir Umar Gujjar. The new price will be Rs110 per litre and will be implemented by Thursday evening.

Gujjar said there would be an additional increase of Rs15 in a few weeks.

Related: Karachi dairy farmers increase milk prices by Rs10

He said the commissioner wants them to take back their demand for a price hike but he should consider decreasing the value of the dollar against rupee.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shalwani and Sindh Supply and Prices Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahu met at the commissioner’s office on Thursday to decide whether the milk prices should increase or not.

They announced during a press conference that the price would not go up and milk would be sold at Rs94 per litre at all shops.

They also said that if anyone increases the price on their own, the Sindh government will take action. As man as 44 shops in Karachi selling milk at a higher prices were penalised for more than Rs200,000 by the Sindh government.

The association supplies 4.5 million litres of milk to Karachi.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Dairy Farmers Association price hike
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
milk, prices, hike, Karachi Commissioner, Karachi Dairy Farmers Association
 
MOST READ
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter's phone at Islamabad accountability court
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter’s phone at Islamabad accountability court
Shehbaz, Maryam present 'solid proof' of Nawaz's innocence
Shehbaz, Maryam present ‘solid proof’ of Nawaz’s innocence
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after 'successful' surgery
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after ‘successful’ surgery
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.