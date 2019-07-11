Karachi dairy farmers increase milk prices by Rs16

The Karachi Dairy Farmers Association has announced an increase in the price of milk by Rs16 per litre against the orders of the Karachi commissioner.

The price hike was announced by the association’s president, Shakir Umar Gujjar. The new price will be Rs110 per litre and will be implemented by Thursday evening.

Gujjar said there would be an additional increase of Rs15 in a few weeks.

He said the commissioner wants them to take back their demand for a price hike but he should consider decreasing the value of the dollar against rupee.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shalwani and Sindh Supply and Prices Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahu met at the commissioner’s office on Thursday to decide whether the milk prices should increase or not.

They announced during a press conference that the price would not go up and milk would be sold at Rs94 per litre at all shops.

They also said that if anyone increases the price on their own, the Sindh government will take action. As man as 44 shops in Karachi selling milk at a higher prices were penalised for more than Rs200,000 by the Sindh government.

The association supplies 4.5 million litres of milk to Karachi.

