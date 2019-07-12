Judge Malik video controversy: Will the Supreme Court step in?

Pakistan’s top court took up on Tuesday three petitions seeking inquiry into Judge Arshad Malik’s video leak controversy. The bench has asked the attorney general to submit his recommendations in the case.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa was heading the bench.

The case doesn’t look so simple after Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa’s remarks in today’s proceedings, says Amber Shamsi, the host of SAMAA TV’s programme Sawaal.

She said the proceedings helped shed light on the judiciary’s perspective in the case and what course it is likely to follow. The question, however, remains whether the apex court will take notice of the video or the high court.

Shamsi said the court had said it would have to be seen if taking notice of the case will interfere with the jurisdiction of the high court.

The court had termed Judge Malik’s role in the video as an action that came under misconduct which should be looked into.

Judge Malik sentenced former PM Nawaz Sharif to prison for seven years after convicting him in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case. In a press conference on July 6, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz showed videos of the judge telling Nasir Butt, a member of the PML-N, that he was pressurised into convicting Nawaz. The judge, however, denied the video and claimed that what he said has been taken out of context. Many people have even asked for authorities to conduct a forensic analysis of the video.

“We have to see how much the court can interfere in the matter,” the chief justice had said.

The chief justice said that the court does not function on anyone’s demands. The judiciary works independently. If it starts listening to people’s demands then people will start asking how free it is really.

Shamsi first showed clips of PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif and Maryam Nawaz in favour of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and then explained how the video leak is being handled by the court. All three leaders have been making speeches asking for the release of Nawaz since the video leak. They term his jail term as unjust and unlawful.

Watch this video to find out what the status of judge Malik’s video controversy is and how we can expect it to unfold.

