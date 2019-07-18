Judge Arshad Malik files an FIR against Maryam Nawaz

Judge Arshad Malik, the recently removed judge of Islamabad’s Accountability Court II, filed an FIR against six PML-N leaders, including Maryam Nawaz, on July 16 night. The details of the FIR have now emerged.

He has filed an FIR at the FIA’s Cyber Crime Centre against people who made and distributed a video of him. Judge Malik sentenced Nawaz to prison for seven years after convicting him in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case. At a press conference, Maryam showed videos of the judge telling Nasir Butt, a member of the PML-N, that he was pressured into convicting Nawaz. in which he reportedly said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was innocent and wrongly convicted.

The judge, however, later denied the video and claimed that what he said has been taken out of context. Many people have asked the authorities to conduct a forensic analysis of the video.

In his FIR, he said 15 years ago, Mian Tariq Mehmood drugged him and made an ‘unethical’ video of him. He then tried to blackmail the judge with it. Malik says Mehmood then sold it to PML-N leader Mian Raza a few months ago. Mehmood was arrested by the FIA on Wednesday.

Nasir Janjua and others showed him that video and tried to blackmail him, he contended, adding that they pressured him to give that statement.

However, he realised after watching Maryam Nawaz and other PML-N leaders’ press conference that they had tampered with the video.

The ones who showed the video are all guilty of electronic forgery, he contended.

He therefore filed an FIR against six PML-N leaders, including Maryam, Shehbaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pervaiz Rashid and Azma Bukhari.

