JuD chief Hafiz Saeed arrested by Punjab CTD

Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed has been arrested by Punjab’s Counter-Terrorism Department.

Party spokesperson Nadeem Awan confirmed the arrest to SAMAA Digital on Wednesday. Saeed was travelling from Lahore to Gujranwala when the CTD personnel arrested him.

Awan said Saeed was going to a Gujranwala ATC for a bail hearing in a terror financing case against him when he was arrested.

Punjab Information Minister Samsam Bukhari said that he doesn’t have any information on the arrest because he is out of the city.

A Lahore ATC granted him pre-arrest bail on Monday in a case pertaining to JuD’s alleged illegal use of land for its seminary.

On July 3, the CTD booked top leaders of the JuD in nearly two dozen cases for terror financing and money laundering under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The cases were registered in Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi.

Saeed was presented Wednesday afternoon before a Gujranwala ATC. He was sent to jail on seven-day judicial remand. The CTD had initially requested a 14-day remand.

