Wednesday, July 17, 2019  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA

HOME > News

Jirga orders marriage of accused rapist’s 13-year-old daughter as penance

58 mins ago
 

Thirteen people were arrested on Tuesday in Swat after a jirga ordered the marriage of a 13-year-old girl as penance for a crime her father committed. 

A man, identified as 50-year-old Shehzada, was accused of raping a 17-year-old worker in the Kando village of Charbagh tehsil. He has denied the accusation.

After the accusations came to light, a jirga ordered his 13-year-old daughter to be married to a 17-year-old.

SHO Bakhtiullah told SAMAA TV that after they received information of the marriage they arrested 13 people, including Shehzada and the nikkahkhwan. A case has been registered, he confirmed.

Shehzada denies the accusation and says he asked the jirga to take the matter to the police or court instead of ordering his daughter’s marriage.

The suspects were all presented in court on Wednesday.

