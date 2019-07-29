Monday, July 29, 2019  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Jirga leader arrested for beating a labourer in Sukkur

2 hours ago
 

Two men were arrested on Sunday for beating a labourer in Sukkur’s Rehmat Chachar village.

The labourer, identified as Jamal, was beaten for not abiding to a jirga’s decision. Jamal’s son Nazir was brought before the jirga for having an affair with a woman.

The jirga declared Nazir a ‘karo’ and ordered that a fine of Rs800,000 be paid. If he didn’t pay the fine, he would be killed. It also declared that the ‘vani’ custom would be followed, a practice in which a female relative of his would be forced to marry someone in the aggrieved party’s family.

After Jamal decided not to follow the orders, he was beaten by the jirga leaders.

A video of the assault made rounds on social media. The Sukkur SSP took notice of the assault after three weeks and a case was registered against the men in the video. Two were arrested, including the jirga leader Ali Baksh.

Mayor Bilal Laghari’s spokesperson said the other men in the video will be arrested soon.

The labourer appealed to the Sindh chief minister and other authorities for justice and said the man should be punished.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
jirga sukkur
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
&
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafari Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafari Supari arrested
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Melania shares pictures with PM Khan, President Trump on Twitter
Melania shares pictures with PM Khan, President Trump on Twitter
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.