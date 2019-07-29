Jirga leader arrested for beating a labourer in Sukkur

Two men were arrested on Sunday for beating a labourer in Sukkur’s Rehmat Chachar village.

The labourer, identified as Jamal, was beaten for not abiding to a jirga’s decision. Jamal’s son Nazir was brought before the jirga for having an affair with a woman.

The jirga declared Nazir a ‘karo’ and ordered that a fine of Rs800,000 be paid. If he didn’t pay the fine, he would be killed. It also declared that the ‘vani’ custom would be followed, a practice in which a female relative of his would be forced to marry someone in the aggrieved party’s family.

After Jamal decided not to follow the orders, he was beaten by the jirga leaders.

A video of the assault made rounds on social media. The Sukkur SSP took notice of the assault after three weeks and a case was registered against the men in the video. Two were arrested, including the jirga leader Ali Baksh.

Mayor Bilal Laghari’s spokesperson said the other men in the video will be arrested soon.

The labourer appealed to the Sindh chief minister and other authorities for justice and said the man should be punished.

