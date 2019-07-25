Jhelum residents to get police services at their doorsteps

People living in Jhelum do not have travel too far to get their license renewed or a register criminal reports.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the Punjab IG inaugurated the Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz Van, which will provide public services to people near their houses.

The van will be linked to all police stations and be stationed in different union councils. Its monthly schedule will be released so that people know when the van will be near their house.

The van will be stationed in a different union council every day (except Saturdays and Sundays). There are 56 union councils in the city.

Services include character certificates, tenant registration, general police verification, loss reports, license renewals, inter-district driving licenses, driving license renewals, international driving permits, driving learners permits, copies of FIRs, employee registration, crime reports and legal aid for violence against women.

An in-charge of the police van said people had to travel for hours from distant areas to get information. He said the service would save people’s time and makes the process faster.

He remarked that it would also improve the law and order situation and help control crime.

People appreciated the government’s efforts and said it will be easier to abide by the law and save their traveling cost.

