Thursday, July 25, 2019  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Jhelum residents to get police services at their doorsteps

48 mins ago
 

People living in Jhelum do not have travel too far to get their license renewed or a register criminal reports. 

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the Punjab IG inaugurated the Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz Van, which will provide public services to people near their houses.

The van will be linked to all police stations and be stationed in different union councils. Its monthly schedule will be released so that people know when the van will be near their house.

The van will be stationed in a different union council every day (except Saturdays and Sundays). There are 56 union councils in the city.

Services include character certificates, tenant registration, general police verification, loss reports, license renewals, inter-district driving licenses, driving license renewals, international driving permits, driving learners permits, copies of FIRs, employee registration, crime reports and legal aid for violence against women.

An in-charge of the police van said people had to travel for hours from distant areas to get information. He said the service would save people’s time and makes the process faster.

He remarked that it would also improve the law and order situation and help control crime.

People appreciated the government’s efforts and said it will be easier to abide by the law and save their traveling cost.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
jhelum Police
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
Karachi’s cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse
&
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Karachi traders fearful after 'mysterious creature' sighted in Shershah
Karachi traders fearful after ‘mysterious creature’ sighted in Shershah
Balloting for Karachi's Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Balloting for Karachi’s Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections
Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Watch: Gang robs over 30 offices in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.