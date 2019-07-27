Ivanka Trump interested in empowering Pakistani women

Ivanka Trump is interested in working for women empowerment in Pakistan and wants to launch various programmes for the welfare of women in Pakistan.

The adviser to US president Donald Trump on job creation, economic empowerment, workforce development and entrepreneurship had a meeting with Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, the special assistant to the PM on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development in Washington DC, according to a tweet by the ministry on Saturday.

Pakistan and United States agreed to enhance cooperation in the human development sector.

Both the dignitaries discussed future projects in Pakistan which could help socio-economic development in the country through employment opportunities and vocational training for its youth.

Bukhari thanked Ivanka for taking special interest in the empowernment of Pakistani women and highlighted the areas where both countries could collaborate to ensure equal representation of both genders in Pakistan’s workforce.

He also invited the daughter of the US president to visit Pakistan.

