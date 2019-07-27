Saturday, July 27, 2019  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

Ivanka Trump interested in empowering Pakistani women

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari/ Twitter

Ivanka Trump is interested in working for women empowerment in Pakistan and wants to launch various programmes for the welfare of women in Pakistan.

The adviser to US president Donald Trump on job creation, economic empowerment, workforce development and entrepreneurship had a meeting with Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, the special assistant to the PM on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development in Washington DC, according to a tweet by the ministry on Saturday.

Pakistan and United States agreed to enhance cooperation in the human development sector.

Both the dignitaries discussed future projects in Pakistan which could help socio-economic development in the country through employment opportunities and vocational training for its youth.

Bukhari thanked Ivanka for taking special interest in the empowernment of Pakistani women and highlighted the areas where both countries could collaborate to ensure equal representation of both genders in Pakistan’s workforce.

He also invited the daughter of the US president to visit Pakistan.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Ivanka Trump Women
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Ivanka Trump, Pakistan, US, women, bilateral ties, empowerment, Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari
 
MOST READ
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections
Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafari Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafari Supari arrested
Prime Minister Imran Khan's US visit in pictures
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s US visit in pictures
Melania shares pictures with PM Khan, President Trump on Twitter
Melania shares pictures with PM Khan, President Trump on Twitter
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.