Islamabad zoo’s management handed over to climate change ministry

The Islamabad High Court has handed over the management of the city’s zoo to the Ministry of Climate Change till the next hearing.

The court said that the zoo administration has not been able to “take proper care of the animals”.

The climate change secretary has been told to appoint a person to run the affairs of the zoo. The case has been adjourned till August 29.

The court said that urgent steps are required to “save detained animals from further harm and distress.”

Related: Islamabad court unhappy over poor arrangements for marsh crocodile

A petition was filed in the court asking for it to hand over the zoo’s Himalayan brown bear to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board for his medical treatment.

The court, in its order, noted that the zoo authorities accepted that sufficient funds were not available with them to treat the animals at the zoo. “The zoo administration does not deny that it is neither equipped nor have sufficient funds and facilities for taking proper care of the animals which have been detained at the zoo,” it said.

The zoo hasn’t been able to provide specialised care to Marsh crocodile and the Mangolian eagle too, it added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.