Islamabad police no closer to finding four-year-old’s rapists

The Islamabad police are no closer to finding the rapists of a four-year-old girl who was raped and then left for dead in the bushes near her house on July 8.

The Bhara Kahu police took 30 men living in the area where the girl was raped into custody for interrogation but has now released them. The FIR was registered on July 9 by the girl’s father under sections 324 (attempted murder) and 377b (sexual abuse) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

A medical examination confirmed that the child was raped.

She was taken to PIMS Hospital where she is still admitted. Though she is now out of danger, the hospital administration says she is not in a condition to speak to the police. But the police say the investigation can only proceed once they speak to the victim. So far, they’ve completed the geo-fencing of the area.

The Islamabad IG had formed special teams to investigate the case but investigations have stalled until the victim’s statement can be recorded.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.