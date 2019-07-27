Saturday, July 27, 2019  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Islamabad police arrest two men for following NAB officer

1 hour ago
 

Islamabad police arrested on Saturday two men for following NAB Deputy Director Asad Mahmood Janjua.

The NAB officer had arrested former president Asif Ali Zardari, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PPP leader Faryal Talpur.

He had filed a case at Golra Shareef police station against unidentified persons under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Related: NAB officer who arrested Zardari says he is being followed

Sajid Habib and Zohaib, uncle and nephew, were arrested by Golra Sharif after they were identified by Janjua.

However, they were later released after the NAB officer withdrew his case against the suspects, saying that he believed the two men were not following him with bad intentions.

TOPICS:
Asad Janujua NAB
 
