Tuesday, July 9, 2019
HOME > News

Islamabad blackmailers admit to involvement in child pornography: FIA

3 mins ago
 

Two men, who were arrested in Islamabad by the Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Crime wing for blackmailing women, have confessed to their involvement in child pornography, officials said Tuesday.

According to FIA, Junaid and Sanaullah told investigators that they were involved in indecent activities with children. The FIA said that they will also be booked under the child pornography laws.

FIA’s Lahore unit has been tasked with arresting the leader of the group, identified as Rimsha alias Neeba.

The arrested men told the FIA that Neeba used to collect videos and pictures of women and the male partners were extorting money from the victims.

Earlier, the FIA said the suspects were blackmailing women through videos and pictures.

The FIA said that the suspects had contacted the women and demanded Rs300,000.

On instructions of the FIA, the women had agreed to pay the blackmailers money. The FIA arrested Junaid and Sanaullah when they came to Islamabad’s sector F-8 to collect the money.

