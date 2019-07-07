Is Jasprit Bumrah in a relationship with Anupama Parameswaran?

Indian actress Anupama Parameswaran has denied the rumours that she and cricketer Jasprit Bumrah are in a relationship.

Her remarks come a few days after some Indian websites reported that Bumrah and Parameswaran are dating each other.

We are only good friends and not dating each other, Pinkvilla quoted Parameswaran as saying.

Bumrah, who is currently playing the World Cup in England, has yet to comment on rumours.

Raashi Khanna, another Indian actress, had denied the rumours of a relationship with Bumrah a few months ago.

“I know that Bumrah is an Indian cricketer, that’s it,” she said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.