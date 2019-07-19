Investigate Malam Jabba land, helicopter use cases too: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal slammed NAB’s ‘biased’ investigations and said that that the bureau should also make arrests in cases involving PTI leaders.

“The Election Commission still hasn’t asked [PM] Imran Khan where he received the funds for campaigning during the elections from,” he said while speaking to the media on Friday. “Why isn’t he [PM Khan] being held accountable?”

He remarked that there has been no progress in the helicopter use and Malam Jabba land cases either. PM Khan has been accused of using the KP government’s helicopter for private trips. The Malam Jabba case refers to alleged appropriation of the KP’s forest department’s land for the construction of a resort. NAB has named Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and CM Mahmood Khan in the case.

Iqbal said that PM Khan’s sister, Aleema Khanum, has been held responsible for owning foreign properties, he claimed.

On former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s remand into NAB custody, Iqbal said that they were just handed a two-page charge sheet. “It just says that Abbasi has been accused of misusing his authority but there is no mention of any corruption in it.”

He remarked that the LNG terminal case in which Abbasi has been arrested, benefited the country. “It decreased the price of gas and helped our industries and textile mills.” Abbasi’s only crime is that he supplied cheap electricity to the industries, he claimed. Iqbal was flanked by other PML-N leaders such as Mussadiq Malik, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Talal Chaudhry among others.

“This is not accountability it is the worst kind of revenge,” Iqbal said.

He remarked that Abbasi told the court that NAB should be given his 90-day remand so that he isn’t put on a trial after every 15 days. He gave them permission to do so. “This shows his character. This shows his conviction that no one can prove anything against him.”

We have served this country and we are being punished for it, he said. “No matter what Imran Khan does the people of Pakistan will continue to support Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N,” he claimed.

Maryam Nawaz, the vice-president of the party, was also summoned by NAB on Friday over submission of a fake trust deed in the Avenfield properties case. She was sentenced to jail in the case by an accountability court, but it was suspended by the Islamabad High Court later on.

“When Maryam was coming to the NAB office, there was such a curfew in the area,” he said. “It seemed as if we are being attacked by India.” They were all behaving as if we are fighting a war and some major thing will happen, said Iqbal.

“Is this what democracy looks like?” he asked. It is high time that PM Khan stops hiding behind barbed wires, he added.

