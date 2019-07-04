Thursday, July 4, 2019  | 30 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Politics

Institutions are using PM Imran Khan: Riaz Pirzada

29 mins ago
 
Says he is not leaving the PML-N



Senior PML-N leader Riaz Pirzada said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not capable of using the state institutions and is instead being used by them.

“The institutions are using him,” Pirzada told SAMAA TV. “He is not competent enough to use the institutions.”

“It is neither a parliamentary system, nor a presidential system,” the PML-N leader said.

Pirzada said that the people are disappointed with the budget. The employees of big institutions are also disappointed, he added.

The PML-N leader said that these institutions which are “taking a stand in favour of budget have no business in poking their nose into the parliamentary system."

A few days ago, there were rumours on electronic and social media that Pirzada had met PM Imran Khan along with other PML-N lawmakers and were jumping ship. Pirzada categorically denied the rumours.

“How can I leave Nawaz Sharif when he is in jail?” he asked. “Nawaz Sharif will rid the country of all the problems.”

Imran Khan Nawaz Sharif
 
