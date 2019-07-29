Monday, July 29, 2019  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Environment

India’s Modi in the wild

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Discovery Channel

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi will appear in an episode of ‘Man Vs Wild’, a popular television programme on Discovery Channel, on August 12.

It is a show which aims to create awareness about animal conservation and environmental change.

The special episode, which has been shot in the Jim Corbett National Park, will throw light on wildlife conservation, highlighting issues related to environmental change.

The programme can be seen by viewers in 180 countries. Adventurer and television presenter Edward Michael Grylls, popularly known as Bear Grylls, will appear in the programme along with Modi.

“For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India’s rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living with nature,” The Telegraph reported Modi as saying.

This is the second time that an elected world leader will join Grylls for Man Vs Wild after former US President Barack Obama featured in a special episode in Alaska in 2015.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
India modi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafari Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafari Supari arrested
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Melania shares pictures with PM Khan, President Trump on Twitter
Melania shares pictures with PM Khan, President Trump on Twitter
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.