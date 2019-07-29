India’s Modi in the wild

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi will appear in an episode of ‘Man Vs Wild’, a popular television programme on Discovery Channel, on August 12.

It is a show which aims to create awareness about animal conservation and environmental change.

The special episode, which has been shot in the Jim Corbett National Park, will throw light on wildlife conservation, highlighting issues related to environmental change.

The programme can be seen by viewers in 180 countries. Adventurer and television presenter Edward Michael Grylls, popularly known as Bear Grylls, will appear in the programme along with Modi.

People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/MW2E6aMleE — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) July 29, 2019

“For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India’s rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living with nature,” The Telegraph reported Modi as saying.

India- where you find lush green forests, diverse wildlife, beautiful mountains and mighty rivers. Watching this programme will make you want to visit different parts of India and add to discourse of environmental conservation. Thanks @BearGrylls for coming here! @DiscoveryIN https://t.co/AksPyHfo7X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2019

This is the second time that an elected world leader will join Grylls for Man Vs Wild after former US President Barack Obama featured in a special episode in Alaska in 2015.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram