Thursday, July 4, 2019  | 30 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Indian police book Hrithik Roshan in a cheating case

2 hours ago
 

Indian Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan looks on during a promotional event for the forthcoming Hindi film ‘Bang Bang’ directed by Siddharth Anand in Mumbai on late September 17, 2014. AFP

Indian police has registered a case against Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, the brand ambassador for Cult.Fit, after a fitness gym user accused him of “cheating”.

Three others were also booked on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust. The complainant said that the gym had enrolled more people than it could facilitate and failed to keep its promises.

According to Khaleej Times, the complainant said the company didn’t allot him for the workout even after he paid Rs17,490 in December last year.

He claimed that the company had guaranteed weight loss and daily workout sessions. “With Hrithik Roshan acting as its brand ambassador, a large number of people registered themselves,” he added.

The police are currently investigating the case, said a police official.

However, the fitness centre denied the charges and accused the complainant of misbehaving with its staff.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Bollywood HRITHIK ROSHAN
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Hrithik Roshan, India, Bollywood
 
MOST READ
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
Second solar eclipse of 2019 to begin July 2
Second solar eclipse of 2019 to begin July 2
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Two people killed in firing at Lahore airport
Two people killed in firing at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.