Indian police book Hrithik Roshan in a cheating case

Indian police has registered a case against Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, the brand ambassador for Cult.Fit, after a fitness gym user accused him of “cheating”.

Three others were also booked on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust. The complainant said that the gym had enrolled more people than it could facilitate and failed to keep its promises.

According to Khaleej Times, the complainant said the company didn’t allot him for the workout even after he paid Rs17,490 in December last year.

He claimed that the company had guaranteed weight loss and daily workout sessions. “With Hrithik Roshan acting as its brand ambassador, a large number of people registered themselves,” he added.

The police are currently investigating the case, said a police official.

However, the fitness centre denied the charges and accused the complainant of misbehaving with its staff.

