Indian man gets 10 years in jail for slaughtering a calf

An Indian court on Saturday sentenced a Muslim man in Gujrat to 10 years in jail for slaughtering a calf.

Salim Makrani was sentenced under the Gujrat Animal Preservation Act, 2017, according to India Today.

An FIR was registered against Makrani in January this year. He was accused of stealing calf and slaughtering it for his daughter’s wedding.

The court heard witness testimonies and looked at forensic evidence before awarding sentence to Salim Makrani, the report said.

Dozens of people have been killed by Hindu groups over the past five years over allegations that they had slaughtered cows or eaten beef.

Experts said the landslide election win in 2014 by Modi’s conservative Bharatiya Janata Party had emboldened Hindus hardliners.

The BJP won an even bigger majority in May leading to fears of more communal violence.

Critics have accused Modi government of turning a blind eye to vigilante attacks on minority Muslims in the name of cow protection.

Modi has called the deaths “unacceptable” and called the mobs “anti-social” in his rare comments on the cases.

Slaughtering cows is illegal in many Indian states and some require a licence to transport them across state borders.

