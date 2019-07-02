Tuesday, July 2, 2019  | 28 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Indian actor Nusrat Jahan’s wedding reception is on July 4

53 mins ago
 

Photo: Nusrat Jahan – Twitter

The wedding reception of Indian actor Nusrat Jahan will be held in Kolkata’s ITC Royal Hotel, India Today reported Tuesday.

The actress-turned politician tied the knot with her friend Nikhil Jain in Turkey on June 19.

According to a report, Jahan is inviting prominent film directors, politicians and actors to her wedding reception.

An image from Nusrat Jahan’s Turkey marriage event. Photo: Tollywood online

The guests will be served Italian, Bengali, vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.

“Nusrat has a sweet tooth so she is taking special care of the desserts,” India Today quoted a friend of Jahan as saying.

