‘India does not want third party mediation on Kashmir dispute’

India is neither ready for bilateral talks with Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute, nor does it accept third party mediation, said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

“Kashmir is a disputed territory and any demographic changes will not be acceptable to Pakistan as well as Kashmiris,” he said while speaking to the media in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Qureshi said he will discuss the current situation of Indian-Administered Kashmir with the Kashmir Committee. He said the matter will be raised in the assembly only if the committee thinks it is suitable.

Pakistan is not just a supporter but the only facilitator in the Afghan peace process, Qureshi said. It is the “shared responsibility” of all the stakeholders to take forward the peace development, he remarked.

Speaking about his US visit, he said: “It remained very successful in achieving its objectives.”

The Afghan peace process was also discussed during the meeting between PM Khan and US President Donald Trump. “This has opened a new chapter in the Pak-US relations,” he added.

He told the media that a conference of African envoys will be organised at the foreign office after the UN General Assembly session in September. The conference aims to improve trade and economic relations with the African countries.

